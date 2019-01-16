Vegan's Take Twice As Many Sick Days

Hey It's Caddy and I love a good burger. But Check this out employees existing on a ‘plant-based’ diet take five days off of work every year because of coughs and cold.

Double the average of 2.5 days taken by most workers.

Cold and flu season appears to be a difficult time for meat-haters, with vegans making 2.6 appointments to see the doctor compared with the average of just 0.7 visits.

A new survey also showed how millennials take far more time off work than employees of an older generation, with most “older” workers averaging just 0.7 days off per year.