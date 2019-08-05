Wahlburgers' New Royal Oak Location Opens Next Week

I had my first Wahlburger in Taylor last week and it was AWESOME, which makes me especially excited that Wahlburgers is set to open another location in Royal Oak next week.

It will be in the new Woodward Corners plaza by Beaumont on 30955 Woodward.

Local businessman Nino Cutraro is the franchisee. He also operates Wahlburgers in Flint, Taylor and Greektown in Detroit as well as Bella Piatti Italian restaurant in Birmingham.

The burger joint will have 5,100 square feet with seating for 171 people inside and 66 outside on the patio. Great food and great staff, that's about all we can hope for, correct?

Other tenants coming to the new development include Meijer, New Order Coffee Roasters, AKT fitness studio, Beaumont Urgent Care, Panera, Brown Iron Brewhouse and Grabbagreen, according to Crain's Detroit.