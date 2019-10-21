Wanna Lose weight These Foods Reduce Belly Fat

Wanna lose weight for the holidays? In a new study of folks lost 4% of their belly fat by adding 10 grams of soluble fiber per day to their diet.

Foods that are high in soluble fiber include, pears, avocados, oats, sweet potatoes, barley and broccoli.

Plus add a little exercise and belly fat was reduced by 7%.

Soluble fiber is good for weight loss because they turn into a gel during digestion.

Getting rid of belly fat is important because it is linked to fatty diabetes, liver disease and high blood pressure.

Do you have any good weight loss tips?