Want To Be A Part Of The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Here's something cool for the resume. Want to be close to the Super Bowl LIII Halftime show? As long as you're willing to work, you could.

The big game is February 3rd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and they need about 450 people to help assemble and break down the stage and elements before and after the performance by Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott.

There is no pay for the labor, You must be a volunteer on the "Field Team" and be over 18, in good shape, and attend the rehearsals.

One catch though. You won't receive tickets to the Big Game and likely won't see the action, but they'll still give you a pat on the back, calling you an "integral part of the halftime show".

Would you sign up for this anyway? What other resume building jobs have you taken?