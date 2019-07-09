Watermelon, Vodka And Prosecco Slushie Screams Summer

WOW talk about a summer treat on a hot summer day. How about an ice-cold slushie with alcohol. Yummy

Not only does the recipe use real watermelon, but it calls for blending it with vodka and prosecco for what sounds like the perfect summer treat.

Watermelon Slushie

Watermelon, vodka and prosecco are blended together in this boozy summer slushy that appears more complex than it really is.

(Serves 1)

Ingredients:

1 small watermelon

1 ounce vodka

2 ounces prosecco

What's your favorie summer drink?