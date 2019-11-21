Wayne County Lightfest Holiday Light Display in Westland

Let's drive the family car through four miles of holiday light displays lining Hines Drive at the Wayne County Lightfest. This local tradition and “the Midwest’s largest and longest light show” – is back for its 26th year Nov. 21-Dec. 31, 2019.

When the sun goes down, the park shines bright with the light of 47-plus holiday-themed light displays. As you wind your way through the park’s illuminated path in your toasty warm car, gaze out at this magical spectacle sure to bring the family holiday cheer. Put on some seasonal tunes and have a singalong while you’re at it!

Plus, there’s a special treat in store for those who visit! Santa Claus himself will be taking photos with kids at the Santa Shelter each night, Nov. 22-Dec. 23.

Looking for some unique ways to see the lights early? Sign up for the Lightfest 8K Run/Walk happening at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19, or a 16K Bike Through the Lights event at 9 p.m. Nov. 20 – both for a fee.

Otherwise, enjoy the display daily Nov. 21-Dec. 31, with the exception of Christmas Day. Enter Wayne County Lightfest at Merriman Hollow Park in Westland, between Warren Road and Ann Arbor Trail.

