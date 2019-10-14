What To Expect At This Year's Zoo Boo At Detroit Zoo

Ready for all 125 acres of the Detroit Zoo will be open for the annual Zoo Boo Halloween celebration.

You can enjoy aerialists, mimes, superhero reenactments, a juggler and stilt-walkers and take a trip through a corn maze and check out pumpkin displays. Greeters will hand out goodies to kids at stations along the route, along with photo opportunities and educational activities throughout the zoo.

Guests are asked to bring their own trick-or-treat bags, bags are not distributed

The Zoo Boo will be held Oct. 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27, from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary based on day and time; children younger than 2 are admitted free.

Pre-sale time slots for Zoo Boo are 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets for 5:30 p.m. will only be available as walk-up tickets, which close for entry at 6:30 p.m. Guests entering after 5:30 p.m. will pay a lower ticket price and receive access to the traditional half-mile Zoo Boo trail only, as timing will not allow for these guests to visit the entire zoo. Parking is $8 per car.

Tickets can be purchased at the front of the Zoo or online at http://www.detroitzoo.org