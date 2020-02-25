What it Takes To Burn Off The Calories from a Single Paczki
February 25, 2020
Metro Detroit will be indulging with sweet, sweet paczki on Fat Tuesday.
Check it out a single paczek has more than 700 calories depending on what's in it and how it's made including 25 grams of fat.
one-third of the calories and fat recommended for the average daily diet.
Here's what you can do to burn off those calories, according to the council.
60 minutes of running, jump rope, or cross-country skiing.
68 minutes of swimming
105 minutes of gardening
Singing 35 songs in the shower
Chewing gum for 63 hours
Texting for 17 hours
Good luck if you have 2.