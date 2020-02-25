What it Takes To Burn Off The Calories from a Single Paczki

Metro Detroit will be indulging with sweet, sweet paczki on Fat Tuesday.

Check it out a single paczek has more than 700 calories depending on what's in it and how it's made including 25 grams of fat.

Dozens line up at bakeries around metro Detroit for Paczki Day

one-third of the calories and fat recommended for the average daily diet.

Here's what you can do to burn off those calories, according to the council.

60 minutes of running, jump rope, or cross-country skiing.

68 minutes of swimming

105 minutes of gardening

Singing 35 songs in the shower

Chewing gum for 63 hours

Texting for 17 hours

Good luck if you have 2.