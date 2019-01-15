Who's Ready For Snow? About To Strike

Local Forecasters saying this weekend could be first time we grab our snow shovels. I am to happy since I have an older Corvette.

Are you ready for the white stuff? Are the kids?

According to WWJ "It looks like Thursday, we've got our first of two snow events," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore. "The first one Thursday afternoon, Thursday night could give us a coating to an inch or so around Metro Detroit, more toward the south. The more prolific storm looks to be centered for us on Saturday, and that could bring several inches of snow."

Once the snow settles, it's going to get bitterly cold.

"We're going to get really into the deep freeze behind that storm Sunday and into Monday," DeVore said, adding that temperatures will drop into the teens and even single digits.