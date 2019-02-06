Why Clutter Can Be Bad For Your Health

Decluttering is new thing now. Are you organized?

Researchers have found that having clutter can severely impact both your mental and physical health.

Libby Sander of Bond University links clutter and anxiety saying, "It can lead to a cognitive overload and it reduces our ability to process information and to focus on things as well."

Professor Jessica Grisham warns of clutter causing obesity saying, "They think things are out of control, there's a big mess, so I'm just going to go for an easy junk food option."

For some clutter may be okay, but for others it could negatively impact their physical and mental health.

What do you think of clutter and it's impact on health? What steps do you take to avoid clutter and keep a more organized life?