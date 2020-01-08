Win a Year's Worth Of Free Chick-fil-A In Metro Detroit

January 8, 2020
Cadillac Jack
News

Chick-fil-A is celebrating the grand opening of another location in metro Detroit today.

Chick-fil-A to open in Allen Park on Thursday

The new restaurant will be within the Fairlane Green Shopping Center in Allen Park. The new location officially opens Thursday, Jan. 9, but tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a "First 100 Red Carpet Rollout."

This means the first 100 people to show up will win a year's worth of free Chick-fil-A.

Will you be there?

