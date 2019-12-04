Winter Blast Weekend Returning To Campus Martius In February

The Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend will take place Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 9.

The free event is returning to its single-weekend format.

It's returning for its 15th year to Campus Martius in downtown Detroit and will feature winter-themed attractions and seasonal entertainment.

Get ready the Winter Blast Weekend will take place Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 9.

The free event is returning to its single-weekend format.

It's returning for its 15th year to Campus Martius in downtown Detroit and will feature winter themed attractions and seasonal entertainment.

“Since the festival’s 2006 inception it has grown in popularity, experiencing some of its best attendance ever in 2017 and 2018. We want to continue this momentum and are excited to return Winter Blast to its original and wildly popular one weekend format,” said Jon Witz, Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend festival producer, in a press release. “Condensing all the fun from last year into just one awesome weekend will really pack a punch of winter entertainment, while also helping to drive interest in downtown Detroit businesses.”

Activities include ice sculptures, marshmallow roasting, food trucks, family activities and live music. The main attractions include the Winter Slide, zip lining down Woodward Avenue and ice skating for free all weekend long.

Additionally, ski and snowboard resort Mt. Brighton will make snow for the event and offer a beginner-level ski slope.

Sounds Fun.