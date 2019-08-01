Woman Turns 107 Shares Her Secret To Longevity & Never Got Married

Many of us think we need to eat healthily, Avoid alcohol, and hit the gym daily in order to live longer, Well this 107-yea -old woman feels differently.

Sure Louise Signore remains active, dancing and playing Bingo regularly. But if you ask the Bronx resident the key to her longevity resides in not getting married. Ha!

Of course, genes may also play a role since Signore's younger sister is 102.

Do you have any hints you use to live longer?