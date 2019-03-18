Women Start Turning Into Their Mothers At What Age?

Latest study claims that when women hit 33-years-old, they start acting like their moms.

Women allegedly begin picking up mom's taste, habits, and attitudes.

Like using the same sayings, doing similar hobbies and watching some of the TV shows mom watches.

For men, they start turning into their dads at around 34-years-old. They start liking some of the same music and picking up some of dad's political leans.

Do you buy this? Have you seen yourself starting to do things your parents do?