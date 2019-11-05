You Can Get Paid $3,300 To Get The Flu On Purpose

Check it out. A new clinical trial is looking for healthy adults to be deliberately infected with influenza under carefully controlled conditions at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and other facilities nationwide.

Sounds like a fun weekend.

Is this something you would do for a $3300 per day?

The first dose of “challenge virus” was already given to five volunteers last month. Now, up to 80 people ages 18-49 will be selected for the trial.

You would be given a strain of seasonal flu virus via nasal spray at one of four Vaccine Treatment Evaluation Units at Cincinnati Children’s, Duke University, University of Maryland and Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development.

Then patients will stay as inpatients for one week while doctors perform various tests and record symptoms as the virus progresses. Fever, muscle aches, weakness and other symptoms will be recorded by staff and volunteers for 14 days total.

Researchers will follow up with volunteers 90 days after the challenge for more testing.

Ouch! That's one tough way to make a buck.