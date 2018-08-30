California weight-loss study to pay participants to eat avocados

(WYCD) - If you're thinking about dieting, this might interest you. Researchers at Loma Linda University in Southern California are looking for 250 people to consume a moderate amount of avocado flesh.

Avocados contain the highest fat content of any fruit, but Dr. Joan Sabaté, who directs the Center for Nutrition, Lifestyle and Disease Prevention, believes other components of avocados, which are the main ingredient the guacamole, could have fat-fighting properties.

“The study will examine whether eating one avocado per day reduces … fat in the abdomen,” he said.

Participants for the study must:

Be 25 years of age or older

Be willing to either eat one avocado per day for six months or eat only two avocados per month for the same period

Measure at least 40 inches around the waist if they are male, or

Measure at least 35 inches around the waist if they are female.

Those chosen will receive a free MRI and health screening and asked to attend a monthly meeting with a dietician. Upon successful completion of the study, participants in both groups will be paid $300 each.Sabaté said participants will be randomly assigned to one of two groups. The test group will be given 16 avocados every two weeks and required to eat one avocado per day throughout the six-month study. The control group will be required to eat no more than two avocados per month during the same period.

To enroll in the study, visit www.HATstudy.org. For more information or to ask questions, email [email protected] or call 909-558-8382.