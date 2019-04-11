Camel Takes Trip To PetSmart In Michigan [VIDEO]

(99.5 WYCD) -- You'd think a zoo would have scales large enough to weigh their animals. But apparently not. So a Michigan trainer went somewhere that does.

On Sunday, WLS-TV reports Jeffrey the Camel from Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo in Muskegon was brought to PetSmart for his measurements.

The chain is known for having an "all-leashed pets are welcome" policy, so the managers were cool with them dropping by, says Jenny Ferels, the farm's brand ambassador.

While officially the trip was so zookeepers could figure out the proper amount of vaccines to give Jeffrey, video of his visit has gone viral on their Facebook page.

"Jeffrey loved every minute of it, he absolutely adores meeting people," Ferrel told WLS-TV. "He's a ham."

When Jeffrey eventually got to his scale to be weighed, it was determined he is exactly 1,400 pounds, WLS-TV reported.