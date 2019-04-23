Wisconsin Man Sees ‘Captain Marvel’ 116 Times

(99.5 WYCD) -- “Captain Marvel” has made more than $1 billion worldwide, and one man can lay claim to contributing more to that box-office haul than anyone else in the world: Steve Ruppel of Wisconsin.

After setting a Guinness World Record by seeing Brie Larson’s superhero drama 104 times at the Marcus Cedar Creek Cinema in Rothschild 104 times, the apparent super fan went back 12 more times for good measure.

“I thought it was the most insane thing ever, I thought it was impossible,” Ruppel told local news station WSAW of his feat. “I wasn’t even sure why it was even a record, but I thought after a while ‘I should probably do that.'”

To achieve this daunting task, Ruppel actually had to take time off of work and employ long lunch breaks. In seeing "Captain Marvel" 116 times, Ruppel spent a minimum of 14,268 minutes in the theater.

Guinness didn’t just take his word for it, of course. “To be official, I have to have certain pictures taken, like in front of a movie poster, and I need to have two written witness statements saying that I was actually there,” he said. “So I’m trying to think, if anyone wanted to break this, I really don’t want to re-break it. Cause this has been pretty tough. It’s been a finite amount of time, but I don’t think I’m going to try this one again.”

Believe it or not, this isn’t Ruppel’s first world record. He has actually achieved four others including completing a half marathon while wearing the most t-shirts and holding the fastest time to drink a liter of gravy, according to UPI.

It remains to be seen how many times he plans to Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame," which is three hours long.

You can watch the trailer for "Captain Marvel" below.