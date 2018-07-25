Carly Pearce And Kelsea Ballerini Ar BFFs

Carly Pearce is among only a handful of women who are truly making their mark in country music. Despite the fact that they are competing against one another for space on the radio, Carly considers some of the other women, particularly Kelsea Ballerini, among her closest friends. Carly tells us she and Kelsea bonded during a very vulnerable time for her. “I’ve been very honest that the way that Kelsea Ballerini and I became friends was because we were in a girl group through ASCAP, and we were all going around introducing ourselves, and you know, in those moments as a female, you kind of want to, especially female artists, you kind of want to puff your chest out and say something good about yourself so that you feel confident in that moment. And she had just signed her record deal and was about to put out ‘Love Me Like You Mean It.’ And it got to me, and I just lost my record deal, and I was like I’m Carly Pearce, and I just started sobbing. And I was like ‘I have no idea what I’m going to do.’ And after that group she gave me her phone number and we stayed in touch, and that led to just this sisterhood that has grown. And I think that we all want to see each other succeed because when one of us succeeds it’s all of us succeeding.”

Carly is doing just that with her current Top 25 hit and climbing, "Hide The Wine."

She's also happy in her personal life with her newly-confirmed boyfriend, fellow artist Michael Ray.