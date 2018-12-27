Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Are Engaged
(99.5 WYCD) -- Don’t hide the wine — Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are celebrating!
The news was broke in arguably two of the sweetest social media posts ever.
Ray proposed to Pearce on Wednesday (Dec. 19) while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico, but both waited until the holiday weekend to share the news online.
Ray writes, “You are the biggest blessing I have and will ever receive. You are my best friend, my partner in crime, my workout, grilled chicken, wine-drinking, classic country Opry loving, Nashville Palace hanging, Publix grocery shopping, This Is Us watching, living room late night dancing, laugh until we cry soul mate.
“I’m glad we have forever together my love cause it is gonna take every second of it for you to understand how much I truly adore, respect, honor and love you!”
Pearce adds, “You will always be my most precious example of God’s timing and His love for me. I have found my home in you & will love you with everything I have forever and a day.”
The two went public with their relationship over the summer. They initially connected after a Grand Ole Opry show at the Nashville Palace.
