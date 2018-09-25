Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Fallon Duet 'Islands In the Stream' [WATCH]

(99.5 WYCD) - Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Fallon isn't a country singer by trade, but he held his own in a duet with Carrie Underwood on "Islands in the Stream."

The song — an iconic Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton duet — was a special addition to Underwood's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance in Central Park a couple weeks ago.

Underwood was appearing on the show to promote her new album, Cry Pretty, and performed her newest single, "Love Wins," but her and Fallon's duet was reportedly an off-the-cuff performance.

They don’t sound particularly well rehearsed (the video description refers to it as “impromptu live karaoke”), with Underwood even pausing through a mid-song key change to check with the band on where she should come in.

Video of Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Fallon Duet &quot;Islands in the Stream&quot; Live in Central Park

For all that, Underwood’s singing is on point, belting out the next few bars so impressively that Fallon takes off his jacket to mime fanning the flames.

The video’s release coincides with a history-making weekend for Underwood, who became the first female country artist to score four Number One albums on the Billboard 200 as her new LP, Cry Pretty, debuted in the top slot. Cry Pretty also marked the best week of sales for any country album in three years.