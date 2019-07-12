Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Celebrate 9-Year Wedding Anniversary By Riding Horses [PHOTOS]

(99.5 WYCD) -- Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are celebrating nine years of wedding bliss.

The "Southbound" singer began her day by riding horses with Fisher, capturing the experience on Wednesday with a series of selfies on social media.

Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses! --+--=-- #TooManySelfies pic.twitter.com/MNpKFf5bHt — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 10, 2019

To mark the major milestone, Fisher also took to Instagram and posted a sweet tribute to his spouse.

"9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!!" Fisher writes underneath a selfie of the couple on their anniversary date. "Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood!! Time sure does fly."

The couple married in 2010 in Georgia, and have experienced many highs and lows, including three miscarriages and Underwood's scary fall in 2017, since then. Through it all, the American Idol alum boasts Fisher has remained right by her side.

“He is so level-headed about everything," Underwood told PEOPLE. "When I was dealing with everything, not just emotionally but hormonally – when you’re going on that roller coaster of pregnant, not pregnant, pregnant, not pregnant – I was probably not very easy to love, to be honest. And to have somebody so even-keeled, he was my lifeline, keeping me grounded.”