Carrie Underwood Bares Baby Bump As She Readies For Second Child

(99.5 WYCD) -- Carrie Underwood is still waiting for her very own Baby New Year to arrive, but she didn't let that stop her from taking a photo with both of her boys.

The mother of one and one-on-the-way greeted 2019 on Instagram with an adorable belly-baring family pic on Tuesday.

The pregnant country music superstar said she can "no longer tie [her> own shoes," hinting that baby number two will be arriving sooner rather than later.

"I can no longer tie my own shoes...So glad I have such sweet helpers," she wrote. In the clip, the retired hockey player and Isaiah help Underwood, who struggled to bend down.

"You're doing a good job, buddy," she told Isaiah, who refused to accept assistance from Fisher. "No, I've got it. I'm doing it a cool way."

Underwood announced in August that she was expecting baby number two. She revealed that she has suffered multiple miscarriages in the past. "It took us a while to get here," she told Us Weekly in November. "[I'm> just so thankful ... to find out Isaiah's gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We're excited."