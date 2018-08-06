(WYCD) - Carrie Underwood recently made some comments about fertility that have ruffled some feathers in the parenting community.

The former American Idol winner revealed to Redbook that at age 35, she's worried about being able to naturally have more children. (She and husband Mike Fisher currently have one child, a son named Isaiah.)

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” Underwood told the magazine. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

Following the story's release, parents took to Facebook to express their thoughts on Underwood's comment about her age and chances of having more children. “I’m 38 and just had a baby…. She’s being ridiculous,” wrote one Facebook commenter, according to Us Weekly. “You do know that everyone’s body is different, right?” commented another.

The chatter is just as prevalent on Twitter too, with people both agreeing and disagreeing with Underwood:

Carrie, you can still have babies at 35...women are having babies later in life than your mother Carol’s generation! They try to establish their careers where Mom’s generation a lot of times we’re happy as housewives. Nowadays, you need two salary’s to make a “go of it”w/children — Michael Kendle (@MichaelKendle2) August 6, 2018

Some people don't want to be in their 50's and 60's when their children are in their teens or twenties-she was expressing what is right for them-don't be so sensitive ladies-its not all about you- Carrie Underwood Catches Heat for Comment About Fertility https://t.co/xr5NaPnr1K — Pink Floyd (@sjfloyd069) August 6, 2018

# so Carrie Underwood dosent want to have a baby at 35 what is the beef ? she voiced her concerns on her some are having them in there sixtys i dont know how much longer they going to be around to raise them science can do a lot but cant make U immortal — Adrianne Lewis Sabha (@TellingTruths84) August 6, 2018

Redbook also asked the star about her recent facial injury and the plastic surgery rumors surrounding it. "I try not to worry too much about it," she said. "My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?' And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'"

Underwood continued, "It’s a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar> look better."