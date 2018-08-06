Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP, File

Carrie Underwood Catches Heat for Comment About Fertility

August 6, 2018
(WYCD) - Carrie Underwood recently made some comments about fertility that have ruffled some feathers in the parenting community.

 The former American Idol winner revealed to Redbook that at age 35, she's worried about being able to naturally have more children. (She and husband Mike Fisher currently have one child, a son named Isaiah.)

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” Underwood told the magazine. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older.”

Following the story's release, parents took to Facebook to express their thoughts on Underwood's comment about her age and chances of having more children. “I’m 38 and just had a baby…. She’s being ridiculous,” wrote one Facebook commenter, according to Us Weekly. “You do know that everyone’s body is different, right?” commented another.

The chatter is just as prevalent on Twitter too, with people both agreeing and disagreeing with Underwood:

Redbook also asked the star about her recent facial injury and the plastic surgery rumors surrounding it. "I try not to worry too much about it," she said. "My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?' And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'"

Underwood continued, "It’s a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar> look better."

