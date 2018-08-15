Get Your Carrie Underwood Tickets Early Through This Pre-Sale!

Tickets for Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty 360 Tour at Little Caesars Arena on October 31, 2019 officially go on-sale this Friday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

However, you can beat the box office tomorrow, Aug. 15, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!

Pre-sale information:

Thursday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.

Link: click here for tickets

Password: PRETTY

Underwood is bringing Maddie & Tae and Runaway June along as opening acts