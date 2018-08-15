Get Your Carrie Underwood Tickets Early Through This Pre-Sale!

The Cry Pretty 360 Tour is coming to Detroit in 2019!

August 15, 2018
Features

Tickets for Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty 360 Tour at Little Caesars Arena on October 31, 2019 officially go on-sale this Friday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. 

However, you can beat the box office tomorrow, Aug. 15, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!

Pre-sale information:

Underwood is bringing Maddie & Tae and Runaway June along as opening acts

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Pre-Sale Code
Cry Pretty Tour Pre-Sale Code
Presale Code Carrie Underwood
Presale Code
Cry Pretty Presale Code
Little Caesars Arena