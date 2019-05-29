Carrie Underwood Forced to Postpone Upcoming Concert

By: Anthony Donatelli (KFRG)

Carrie Underwood will have to postpone her upcoming June 9th concert at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

The arena is home to the Tortonto Raptors who have made it to the NBA Finals, where they will play the Golden State Warriors. Due to a schedule conflict, the arena tweeted out that Underwood's show will be re-scheduled for a later date.

Underwood is currently on the road on her massive Cry Pretty Tour 360, which includes Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.