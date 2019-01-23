Carrie Underwood Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Mike Fisher

(99.5 WYCD) -- Carrie Underwood is a mom again!

The country star, 35, shared all the details of her second son Wednesday, including a sweet picture of Jacob Bryan Fisher.

Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good pic.twitter.com/Fa2wPbicVe — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 23, 2019

Jacob joins nearly-4-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher in the star's home with husband Mike Fisher.

The little one’s arrival comes months after Underwood revealed she and Fisher, 38, were expecting another child in August. She announced the sex of her baby in November during the opening of the 2018 CMA Awards, which she co-hosted once again alongside Brad Paisley at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The happy news of her baby boy on the way came nine months after Underwood received 40 to 50 stitches in her face and underwent surgery on her broken wrist after a November 2017 fall on the steps of her Nashville home.

In addition, she revealed she suffered three miscarriages from 2017 to 2018. During an emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning in September, she opened up about her challenging fertility struggles.

Professionally, she returned to the stage at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn., last August and then announced her new Cry Pretty album and 2019 tour. Runaway June and Maddie & Tae will join her on the Cry Pretty 360 Tour when it starts in May.

The tour will be coming to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 31.