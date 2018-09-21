Carrie Underwood Got Emotional at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

(99.5 WYCD) - Carrie Underwood got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday and got pretty emotional in her induction speech.

Underwood said she wanted to explain how a girl from Checotah, Oklahoma ended up where she was, and got about a sentence in before she started crying.

Video of Carrie Underwood - Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony - Live Stream

Underwood talked about all the people who believed in her, her family, the fans and judges on "American Idol," the people at Capitol Records. Her star is right outside the Capitol Records building too, which is a great touch.

One of the best parts was when she talked about how her parents would enter her in singing contests, and got her an old mixing board and giant speakers to practice.

"They would always ask me, 'Did you practice?' Which they knew I did, because we lived in a tiny house and they could hear me," Underwood said. "But driving me to places, taking me to places, just being incredibly encouraging. There was belief there."

Brad Paisley was there to salute Underwood and her family.

Even Simon Cowell talked about how she basically saved the show back in 2005, when it was faltering during Season 4.