Carrie Underwood & Kacey Musgraves On How It Felt Winning A CMA Award

Both Carrie Underwood and Kacey Musgraves will compete for CMA Female Vocalist of the Year tomorrow night, and both know what it’s like to take home a coveted CMA Award.

Carrie won Female Vocalist of the Year for the first time in 2006, and she admits, she “definitely didn’t expect my name to be the one to be called.” Carrie says when she won she was full of “excitement and surprise and thankfulness,” adding, “It was a pretty huge night, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Kacey took home her first CMA Award in 2013, winning Best New Artist, and she says it made her feel, “part of the country music community.” She notes, “It’s fun being recognized but it’s always been fun watching it too.”

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards airs tomorrow on ABC.