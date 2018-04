(99.5 WYCD) If you're wondering what Carrie Underwood does on her off days, she works out. A lot.

In a new video posted to her CALIA by Carrie page, Underwood is seen sweating it out, doing some crazy workout routines.

Video of Sweat It Out | CALIA by Carrie Underwood

Ever since taking a nasty fall last November that left her with 40 stitches in her face, Underwood has been out of the spotlight and rather quiet on social media, but this video is proof that she's doing better than ever!