Carrie Underwood Reveals She Almost Backed Out Of 'American Idol'

(99.5 WYCD) -- Carrie Underwood is the most successful "American Idol" contestant of all time, but she almost didn't even try out for the show.

The Oklahoma native revealed the spicy information about her career path during a BBC Radio interview.

When the conversation turned to her days on "American Idol," the singer revealed her big break almost never happened! As it turns out, we have her mom to thank for pushing her to pursue her dreams.

“I always wanted to be a country music singer, and I had seen Idol,” Underwood recalled. “But I’m not that kind of person, to be honest. I don’t just go do stuff like that. That was dreaming too big. The stars just lined up in the right way.”

“And my mom was a big supporter when I was trying to talk myself out of it,” she continued, “like ‘It’s stupid. There’s no way. What are the chances?’” Her mom would apparently tell her, “I will drive you. Let’s go. Why not?”

The decision kicked off Underwood's superstar career, which is much bigger than she ever imagined.

"This has exceeded any and all hopes and dreams and expectations that I ever had," conceded the 36-year-old. "Some of it, thinking back, is kind of a blur because there was so much going on all at once. I journaled a lot during that time, so it would be really interesting to go back and look through my journals. I wrote a lot."

Underwood has kept in touch with her roots in the years since her win. She performed her song 'Southbound' on the "American Idol" finale earlier this year.