Carrie Underwood’s 3-Year-Old Son Shaving Mike Fisher Is Adorable and Dangerous
May 11, 2018
Hours after the Nashville Predators were eliminated from the playoffs and a few days after Mike Fisher's season-ending injury, Carrie Underwood shared a sweet moment between her husband and their son Isaiah.
"Prediction: this won't end well," Underwood writes on her Instagram page alongside a sweet video of Isaiah attempting to shave his daddy’s beard in their bathroom.
