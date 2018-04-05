Carrie Underwood Shares Photo Of Her Face Months After Getting 40 Stitches

(99.5 WYCD) -- Slowly but surely, Carrie Underwood is showering her face -- literally -- in public again.

The country star, who has kept photos of herself to a minumum since falling at home and receiving approximately 40 stitches in her face in November, shared a rare photo on social media on Wednesday.

In the black-and-white photo, Underwood looks up as she sits in front of a microphone in a what appears to be a recording studio.

The "American Idol" alum briefed fans on the details of the incident in January, and warned that she was slightly shutter-shy, as her healing face was "not quite looking the same."

"There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote in a blog post. "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," she wrote in a year-end message to her fan club last year. "I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up."

The "Before He Cheats" singer, 34, hasn't offered any more details on her accident, but she did confirm she broke her wrist in the fall.