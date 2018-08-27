Carrie Underwood Shows Off Baby Bump, Joins Keith Urban Onstage In Nashville [WATCH]

(99.5 WYCD) - Carrie Underwood is expecting her second child, but the superstar isn't letting it slow her down.

The visibly pregnant star joined Keith Urban on stage at his concert in Nashville on Friday night (Aug. 24) to sing "The Fighter," and the hometown crowd loved every minute of it.

Underwood joined Urban mid-show for their duet, which originally appeared on his Ripcord album in 2016. She walked out from side stage to surprise the fans, wearing a black top, black jacket and grey jeans that did not hide her growing baby bump.

The singer seemed to enjoy her guest spot as much as the audience, turning to social media afterward to write, "Will it ever suck getting to sing with @keithurban ??? No. The answer is no. Such an incredible and LOUD crowd at the @bridgestonearenaofficial tonight!!! I know you guys all had a blast! Thanks for having me up there with ya’ KU!"

Close up pictures from the concert show the singer might be further along in her pregnancy than fans knew.

Her appearance was just one of many tricks Urban had up his sleeve on Friday night. Early in the show, he brought his wife, Nicole Kidman, and her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon to the stage.

Underwood announced her second pregnancy on Aug. 8, the same day she revealed the cities and dates for her upcoming 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360. She's set to release a new album, Cry Pretty, on Sept. 14.