Carrie Underwood Is So Pregnant, She's Now Wearing Her Husband's Clothes

November 29, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) -- Carrie Underwood is in the homestretch of pregnancy, and she's got Mike Fisher's clothes on to prove it. 

The “Cry Pretty” singer is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with her husband of eight years, and she revealed her solution to dressing her baby bump on Wednesday.

“Officially wearing Mike’s clothes in public now, so…-- #pregnant #MyClothesDontFit #sorrybabe,” Underwood, 35, wrote on Twitter.

Fisher responded to his wife with a jab that may have him in the doghouse for the foreseeable future:

Underwood suffered three miscarriages over the course of two years, so this pregnancy is particularly emotional for her and Fisher. "We were just so excited. It took us a while to get here, and we were just feeling so blessed," she tearfully noted at the CMA Awards. "And then to find out Isaiah is going to have a baby brother, it was just great news."

 

