Carrie Underwood Is So Pregnant, She's Now Wearing Her Husband's Clothes

Carrie Underwood is in the homestretch of pregnancy, and she's got Mike Fisher's clothes on to prove it.

The “Cry Pretty” singer is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with her husband of eight years, and she revealed her solution to dressing her baby bump on Wednesday.

“Officially wearing Mike’s clothes in public now, so…-- #pregnant #MyClothesDontFit #sorrybabe,” Underwood, 35, wrote on Twitter.

Fisher responded to his wife with a jab that may have him in the doghouse for the foreseeable future:

How dare you stretch my clothes -- https://t.co/jR0JLQkAIk — Mike Fisher (@mikefisher1212) November 28, 2018

Underwood suffered three miscarriages over the course of two years, so this pregnancy is particularly emotional for her and Fisher. "We were just so excited. It took us a while to get here, and we were just feeling so blessed," she tearfully noted at the CMA Awards. "And then to find out Isaiah is going to have a baby brother, it was just great news."