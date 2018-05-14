Carrie Underwood Wore The Best Shirt For Mother's Day

No one can mess with Carrie Underwood ... well, except her adorable toddler.

The country singer and fun-loving mom rocked a witty T-shirt for Mother’s Day, reading, “Don’t mess with momma."

And apparently, her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, didn't get the message.

The star also shared a funny story for her Mother's Day morning.

“My shirt for today...unfortunately, my kid can’t read. so I have, indeed, been messed with," she wrote. "Pretty sure he put yogurt in my hair and I am currently being forced to watch Fraggle Rock (he loves the classics). Oh well, I’ve got coffee and some squirmy cuddles, so it’s all good! Happy Mother’s Day!!!!!"

Seems like it was a very eventful (and relatable) morning with Isaiah.