Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty Tour 360 Is Coming To Detroit

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - Carrie Underwood is bringing her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to Detroit in 2019, the singer announced Wednesday.

The show will be held at Little Caesars Arena on October 31, 2019. It will be the last show of the tour, which starts in May.

She'll bring Maddie & Tae and Runaway June along as opening acts, and tickets for the Cry Pretty Tour 360 go on sale on Friday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

The news comes just one month before Underwood releases her sixth studio album Cry Pretty on Sept. 19.

Every ticket purchase to the Cry Pretty 360 Tour comes with a code to redeem for a copy of the album. Details on the tour are available at Underwood's official website.