Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Trolls Her On Twitter

Carrie Underwood shared a picture from 2018 American Music Awards rehearsals, and three minutes later, her husband Mike Fisher was trolling her.

There's no doubt Fisher was just being playful — surely he knows better than to cross the woman known for slaying men in song — but the public teasing is worth airing.

First, Underwood's tweet:

And Fisher's on-point response:

Love the Canadian tuxedo babe!! https://t.co/VfjSSbZePn — Mike Fisher (@mikefisher1212) October 8, 2018

The "Canadian tuxedo" is the name for the all-denim look Underwood is seen sporting in this photo from rehearsals. It's not a compliment, although in fairness, denim on denim is an acceptable fashion choice in 2018.

Fans of Fisher and Underwood got the joke and celebrated the gentle ribbing, with one even pointing out that the former hockey player was wearing the other version in his Twitter profile. Indeed, he has on a thick, red and black checkered flannel.