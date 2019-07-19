Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The 'Cats' Trailer Is Here And It's Horrifying The Internet

July 19, 2019
By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) -- You've cat to be kitten me right meow. Those are the words I uttered after watching the trailer for Tom Hooper's adaption of the seminal Broadway musical "Cats."  

The trailer dropped Thursday for the live action adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical, starring Hudson alongside Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and the Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward among others. Alas, if Twitter's anything to go by, the internet was more mystified than enchanted -- and in some cases, downright terrified.

In a teaser clip released earlier this week, director Tom Hooper lauded the movie's use of "digital fur technology" to create "the most perfect covering of fur." When the cats were revealed, however -- an uncanny amalgamation of the actors' human faces and a feline-adjacent body -- social media users were less than convinced.

Even the stars themselves barely had words to describe the upcoming movie. It tells the story of a bunch of, well, cats, who congregate at a ball to decide who will live and who will die.

One of the stars, musician Taylor Swift, posted a clip of herself from the trailer on social media, saying, "I am a cat and somehow that was everything."

Jennifer Hudson, who delivers a rendition of the show-stopping number "Memory," didn't even use her human words, tweeting, "Meow meow meow meow meow (Translation) Here's a first look inside #CatsMovie."

For some viewers, one of the oddest elements of the trailer was the image of human butts with tails protruding (because, well, cats).

The trailer raised another perturbing question: In a world where cats have human faces and loosely human physiques, where do actual humans, owners of the colossal beds and sofas and chandeliers the cats play on, fit in?

"Cats" will be released December 20, 2019 -- and this actual cat will 100% not be attending:

