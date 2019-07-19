The 'Cats' Trailer Is Here And It's Horrifying The Internet

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) -- You've cat to be kitten me right meow. Those are the words I uttered after watching the trailer for Tom Hooper's adaption of the seminal Broadway musical "Cats."

The trailer dropped Thursday for the live action adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical, starring Hudson alongside Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and the Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward among others. Alas, if Twitter's anything to go by, the internet was more mystified than enchanted -- and in some cases, downright terrified.

Video of CATS - Official Trailer [HD>

In a teaser clip released earlier this week, director Tom Hooper lauded the movie's use of "digital fur technology" to create "the most perfect covering of fur." When the cats were revealed, however -- an uncanny amalgamation of the actors' human faces and a feline-adjacent body -- social media users were less than convinced.

I don't know what I expected from CATS' "digital fur technology" but the short answer is NOT this.



My brain has melted. My eyes are bleeding. There is no god. pic.twitter.com/HMeM0ixal1 — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) July 18, 2019

me: nightmares don’t exist



cats trailer: hold my beerpic.twitter.com/6OBZ0d8Ft5 — ‎‏ً (@sebhaal) July 19, 2019

me: nightmares don’t exist



cats trailer: hold my beerpic.twitter.com/6OBZ0d8Ft5 — ‎‏ً (@sebhaal) July 19, 2019

Even the stars themselves barely had words to describe the upcoming movie. It tells the story of a bunch of, well, cats, who congregate at a ball to decide who will live and who will die.

One of the stars, musician Taylor Swift, posted a clip of herself from the trailer on social media, saying, "I am a cat and somehow that was everything."

Jennifer Hudson, who delivers a rendition of the show-stopping number "Memory," didn't even use her human words, tweeting, "Meow meow meow meow meow (Translation) Here's a first look inside #CatsMovie."

For some viewers, one of the oddest elements of the trailer was the image of human butts with tails protruding (because, well, cats).

it has been one full hour since I saw the CATS (2019) trailer and this is the image that will haunt me pic.twitter.com/98Ej35v8v5 — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) July 18, 2019

weirdest bits of the cats trailer:

- face:head ratio is totally off. all the cats have faces too big for their heads. how did no one spot this

- they wanted to give girl cats sexy boobs AND keep it PG so have given them nipple-less hairy mounds??

- clothes or skin? no one knows — anna leszkiewicz (@annaleszkie) July 19, 2019

The trailer raised another perturbing question: In a world where cats have human faces and loosely human physiques, where do actual humans, owners of the colossal beds and sofas and chandeliers the cats play on, fit in?

Imagine being a human in that world and your cat looks like this pic.twitter.com/QJLM145Zcu — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) July 18, 2019

"Cats" will be released December 20, 2019 -- and this actual cat will 100% not be attending: