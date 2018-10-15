Caught On Camera: Naked Man Swims Among Sharks At Toronto Aquarium

WARNING: This story contains video that some readers may find offensive

One man took the "touch tank" concept a little bit too literally at Ripley's Aquarium this weekend.

A naked man in Toronto was caught on camera jumping into the shark tank at the Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto before being escorted out by security late Friday night.

In one video, the man is seen from one of the facility’s underwater tunnels, where several sharks are swimming just below his feet.

Video of Man swims naked in SHARK TANK

In a separate video (warning: full-frontal nudity), the man is seen swimming around the tank in front of a laughing crowd. At one point the man climbs onto a ledge before flopping backwards back into the water. Security eventually escorts the man away from the spectators.

Video of Man swims naked in shark tank at Ripley&#039;s Aquarium in Toronto

According to CTV News, Toronto police received a call at 10:31 p.m. on Friday night about an incident of indecent exposure at the aquarium. Officers say the man stripped off his clothes and jumped in the tank. He then exited the tank before jumping back in.

Once the man got out of the tank, police say he put on his clothes and left the aquarium. Officers have not been able to locate him.

Some suggest the man may have had a bit to drink. The incident occurred during an evening Friday Night Jazz event at the aquarium where cocktails are served as guests roam the facilities.

Police say neither the man nor the fish were injured in the incident.