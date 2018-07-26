Cedar Point Offering Buy-One-Get-One Free Deal For Christmas In July Sale
July 26, 2018
(WYCD) - It's a great time to plan a trip to Cedar Point with a deal like this one.
The Ohio amusement park is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal as part of their 'Christmas in July' sale.
How to get them? Buy one admission ticket for $72 and get the second free.
Tickets are valid between July 28 - August 12. The deal expires Friday (July 27) at 9 a.m., so act fast!
