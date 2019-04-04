Philip Guerette Photography / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Celebrate National Burrito Day 2019 With These Food Deals

April 4, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- Sure, guac is extra, but with National Burrito Day deals like this, you'll have the cash to spring for a side or two.

In honor of the annual April celebration, a number of our favorite Mexican restaurants are serving up deals *almost* as epic as the burritos themselves.

Here where to chow down Thursday:

Chipotle

Looks like we're celebrating from the couch because Chipotle is offering free delivery all day when you order through the app, website or DoorDash.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Moe's is selling $5 burritos!!! I REPEAT, $5 BURRITOS.

QDOBA

Time to rack up the rewards. QDOBA is giving out triple points for National Burrito Day, which means you can reap the benefits well beyond the April 4 holiday.

El Pollo Loco

BOGO burritos? Yes, please. Whether you're hitting up your local El Pollo Loco with a pal or just really, really hungry, you can score two burritos for the price of one.

Del Taco

Spend five bucks and score a *FREE* 1/2 pound Bean & Cheese Burrito. 

