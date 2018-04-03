Channing Tatum & Wife, Jenna, Separate After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, have announced their separation. The couple had been married for almost nine years.

“Hey world! So… We have something we would like to share,” they wrote in the opening of an Instagram note posted late Monday (April 2).

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," they wrote in the post. “Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Channing and Jenna, who are both 37 years old, met on the set of the Step Up movie in 2006. They wed back in 2009.They are parents to a 5-year-old daughter named Everly.

"We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," the former couple wrote. "We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy."