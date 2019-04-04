Charmin Unveils Giant 'Forever' Toilet Paper Rolls That Last A Whole Month

(99.5 WYCD) -- Charmin has unveiled a new "Forever Roll" which reportedly holds 850 sheets for a single-user roll, and 1,700 sheets for a multi-user roll! It could apparently last up to a month!

The Forever Roll is so big it even needs its own dispenser.

According to Charmin, a single-user 8.7-inch diameter roll costs $5.49 per 1.25-pound roll for a one-time purchase, or $4.39 per roll when you sign up for a subscription.

There also are starter kits and a free shipping offer.

With a starter kit, shoppers can buy three multi-user rolls for $29.97 and will get a free toilet paper stand.

The single-user starter kit is $16.47, including the stand.

Amazon sells a 24-pack of mega rolls for $29.92 for subscribers or $31.49 as a one-time purchase. The pack includes 385 sheets per roll and offers five times as much paper as a regular Charmin roll, according to the product description.

Walmart has a 12-pack of mega rolls for $12.97, which have 284 sheets per roll.

A representative from Charmin told USA Today while the "Forever Rolls" may cost more, they offer convenience with its subscription service. Consumers will not have to change rolls as often or deal with recycling cardboard rolls.

Still looking for that perfect holiday gift? Check out the Charmin Forever Roll, featured in Adage! (It's the gift that keeps on giving...literally.) https://t.co/yzC3LGNrIw pic.twitter.com/GUcKkq9L9k — Charmin (@Charmin) December 19, 2018

Last December, the company even touted the gigantic roll as a novel Christmas gift idea for that person who has everything.