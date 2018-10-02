Chase Rice To Perform At The Fillmore This December

99.5 WYCD is pleased to announce Chase Rice will be performing at The Fillmore in December.

Rice will be performing on Thursday, Dec. 6.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4 via Ticketmaster.com (code: VOCALS). Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 5.

Rice has become one of country music’s most exciting figures since arriving in Nashville, Tenn., building a loyal fan base across the country through his live shows and gaining the attention of music critics and industry professionals alike with his edgy, eclectic sound.

Rice's recent album, “Lambs & Lions,” was released last year. The album debuted at No. 42 on Billboard 200, and No. 6 on Top Country Albums, with 12,100 copies sold in the first week.

His first album, “Ignite the Night,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, and produced two Top 5 hits, the platinum-certified “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.”