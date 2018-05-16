Chase Rice Undergoes Surgery After Music Video Injury

Chase Rice is not a very happy camper right now and we don't blame him

White shooting an upcoming music video for "Eyes On You," Chase Rice sustained an injury to his pectoral muscle that was enough to land him in the operating room.

But that's not exactly why he's upset. His doctor told him to refrain from pizza after his surgery!

Chase posted a video on Instagram stating “I showed you a couple weeks ago I was in Mammoth Lakes, California and we shot a music video for ‘Eyes On You,' I said it was going to be epic and then I showed later in the day that it was. I had ice on my chest. So, I tore my pec and today I just got surgery for that. The biggest thing I’m upset about is I’m going to Whole Foods right now because they said I couldn’t have pizza. A little bit of bullsh*t but ya know, whatever.”

We'd be upset too if we had to refrain from pizza for a bit. Get well soon, Chase!