Check Out the Candy That Debuted the Year You Were Born
You know what's more fun than eating candy on Halloween? Researching candy back-stories on Halloween. Yeah. That's right.
The website Delish.com put together a guide where you can see what candy was born the same year as you. Unfortunately, they don't have something for every year, but they've got most of the years between 1941 and 2015.
That's right, all of our three-year-old listeners, you were born the same year as Hershey's Candy Corn Bars. We really ARE failing your generation.
Check out the full list below!
1960 - Lemonheads
1962 - Now and Later
1963 - SweeTARTS
1966 - 100 Grand & Razzles
1970 - Snickers' Munch Bar
1971 - Laffy Taffy
1974 - Pop Rocks
1976 - Jelly Belly
1978 - Reese's Pieces
1979 - Ring Pop
1980 - Big League Chew
1981 - Skittles
1983 - Nerds
1985 - Sour Patch Kids
1986 - Air Heads & Push pops
1993 - Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme
1995 - Starburst Jellybeans
1998- Baby Bottle Pops
1999 - Jolly Rancher Lollipops
2001 - Harry Potter Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans
2002 - Dulce de Leche Caramel M&M's
2003 - Hershey's Kisses Special Dark
2004 - Wonder Ball
2006 - Reese's Crispy Crunch Bar
2007- Reese's Whipps Bar
2009 - Thingamajig
2010 - Take 5 bar
2011 - Dubble Bubble Painterz Mouth Coloring Gum
2012 - Crunch Girl Scout Cookie Candy Bar
2015 - Hershey's Candy Corn Bars