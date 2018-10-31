Check Out the Candy That Debuted the Year You Were Born

You know what's more fun than eating candy on Halloween? Researching candy back-stories on Halloween. Yeah. That's right.

The website Delish.com put together a guide where you can see what candy was born the same year as you. Unfortunately, they don't have something for every year, but they've got most of the years between 1941 and 2015.

That's right, all of our three-year-old listeners, you were born the same year as Hershey's Candy Corn Bars. We really ARE failing your generation.

Check out the full list below!

1960 - Lemonheads

1962 - Now and Later

1963 - SweeTARTS

1966 - 100 Grand & Razzles

1970 - Snickers' Munch Bar

1971 - Laffy Taffy

1974 - Pop Rocks

1976 - Jelly Belly

1978 - Reese's Pieces

1979 - Ring Pop

1980 - Big League Chew

1981 - Skittles

1983 - Nerds

1985 - Sour Patch Kids

1986 - Air Heads & Push pops

1993 - Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme

1995 - Starburst Jellybeans

1998- Baby Bottle Pops

1999 - Jolly Rancher Lollipops

2001 - Harry Potter Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans

2002 - Dulce de Leche Caramel M&M's

2003 - Hershey's Kisses Special Dark

2004 - Wonder Ball

2006 - Reese's Crispy Crunch Bar

2007- Reese's Whipps Bar

2009 - Thingamajig

2010 - Take 5 bar

2011 - Dubble Bubble Painterz Mouth Coloring Gum

2012 - Crunch Girl Scout Cookie Candy Bar

2015 - Hershey's Candy Corn Bars