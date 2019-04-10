Cheerios Releases New Flavor For Spring!

(99.5 WYCD) -- Supermarkets will be making room on their shelves this week as boxes of Cheerios' latest flavor begin arriving.

If you love fruit in your cereal bowl, you might be interested in Blueberry Cheerios, which the brand says is "made with a real blueberry puree and natural flavors, with no artificial flavors or colors."

And you won't need to rush to the stores. General Mills isn't making this a limited-time for spring thing; it's permanent.

Blueberry Cheerios joins the at least 18 flavors listed on their site.