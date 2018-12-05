Cheesecake Factory Giving Away 40K Pieces Of Cheesecake For Free To Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary

(99.5 WYCD) -- The Cheesecake Factory is holding a promotion, giving away 40,000 pieces of cheesecake for free.

In celebration of their 40 year anniversary, on December 5th only starting at 11:30 a.m. they’re giving away 40,000 FREE slices* of cheesecake!

Celebrate our 40th anniversary with 40,000 slices on us! On December 5th get a free slice* delivered with @DoorDash, no strings attached. Find out how to get yours. *Offer valid on 12/5/18 starting at 11:30am local time, while supplies last. Additional Terms and Conditions apply. pic.twitter.com/Rz52FxwX6Y — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) December 3, 2018

Get a free slice* of cheesecake when you order delivery through DoorDash!

Use promo code FREESLICE at checkout. Get it while you can because an offer this sweet won’t last long!

As an added bonus, DoorDash is offering $0 delivery fee** on all of The Cheesecake Factory delivery orders from December 5 - 11, no promo code needed.

You’re welcome.