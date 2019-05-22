Chefs Reveal Restaurant Red Flags

(99.5 WYCD) -- A question came up to chefs on Reddit asking chefs what are some red flags to look out for at a restaurant and the topic went viral fast.

One chef said, "If you walk in a seafood restaurant and it smells like fish, leave." Also, if a restaurant has a giant menu that's a red flag that a lot of their food may be frozen.

A writer suggests you look at the floor, "Carpet is a red flag. Yeah, it's quieter and doesn't get slick, but it is one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen in restaurants. Vacuuming only goes so far in a restaurant and I know they never, ever shampooed the one at my place."

Another red flag is fruit flies. According to a chef, if you see fruit flies chances are the kitchen is dirty.

And oh yeah, the lemons that you get with your water are "gross and dirty."

